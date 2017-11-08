BMW M3 CS revealed, Porsche 911 GT2 RS tested, VW Jetta GLI spied: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Enlarge Photo

BMW has just unveiled an M3 sedan with a little more kick. The car is the latest to don the automaker’s CS branding which so far we’ve only seen on an M4 CS. It equates to more power and a lot less weight.

Speaking of more power and less weight, Porsche’s most extreme 911, the new GT2 RS, has just been tested. This is a car that will devour any race track, including the Nürburgring where it holds the lap record.

There’s a new Volkswagen Jetta just around the corner, and arriving shortly after it will be the sporty GLI model. The good news for purists is that the car will offer a manual transmission as an alternative to the dual-clutch option.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 BMW M3 CS sheds weight, ups power

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS first drive review: fierce and focused

2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI spy shots

Chinese Tesla investor reportedly developing its own self-driving car tech

2018 Buick LaCrosse gets upmarket Avenir treatment

Workhorse N-Gen electric parcel van comes with optional drone delivery

Will the Chevy Corvette ZR1 debut in Dubai?

Toyota pumps millions into Israeli robotics firm for artificial intelligence

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 spy shots

GM, Nissan push to retain EV credit; tax bill also targets renewables, helps nuclear energy