Will the Chevy Corvette ZR1 debut in Dubai?

A new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 has been testing for a while now. The last we heard the car was due out at the Continental Tire Road Race Showcase in August, as a 2018 model. However, it was a no show.

It now means we’re likely to see the new ZR1 delayed until the 2019 model year. The good news is that Chevrolet is expected to start production of 2019 Corvettes as early as next January, so the new ZR1 should be revealed very soon.

According to CorvetteBlogger, the order books for the 2019 Corvette will open on November 20, and to get the ZR1 revealed in time Chevy will use next week’s Dubai auto show to present the car. Although this month’s Los Angeles Auto Show seems the more natural option, the L.A. show doesn’t open its doors until after November 20. The Dubai show opens its doors on November 14.

Interestingly, CorvetteBlogger has received confirmation that Chevrolet will be hosting an event in Dubai on November 12 celebrating the Corvette’s 65th anniversary. The confirmation was in the form of an email invite sent by Chevrolet to a Corvette owner in the Middle East. It’s possible the event on the invite will include the reveal of the ZR1.

Although we’ve seen numerous prototypes for the car, there isn’t a lot known about it. In fact, we don’t even know what engine will feature as there are rumors GM is cooking up a new LT5 V-8 for the car. What we do know is that there will be both coupe and convertible body styles on offer.

Stay tuned for an update.