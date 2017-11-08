2018 Buick LaCrosse gets upmarket Avenir treatment

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The LaCrosse is the second model in the United States to receive Buick’s upmarket Avenir treatment.

In case you’ve forgotten, Avenir, French for “future,” is the name of a luxurious sedan concept Buick rolled out in 2015. The concept didn’t make it to production but its name and more upmarket treatments feature in a sub-brand Buick is using to denote extra luxurious versions of its existing models.

Earlier this year Buick rolled out the Enclave Avenir and now we have the LaCrosse Avenir. Both arrive as 2018 models.

On the LaCrosse Avenir, the special touches include unique styling cues, a longer list of standard features, and more premium materials for the cabin.

You’ll spot the car by its extra chrome on the grille, custom 19-inch wheels (20-inch are available), and “Avenir” badges on the front doors. Inside, there’s a chestnut color theme (ebony is available) and more logos indicating the car as the extra-luxurious LaCrosse.

Standard goodies include navigation, a Bose sound system and a panoramic moonroof. The standard powertrain is a 3.6-liter good for 310 horsepower. It’s paired with a 9-speed automatic and spins the front wheels. All-wheel drive is available.

The LaCrosse Avenir reaches dealers in early 2018.