Chevy Silverado spied, Ford Expedition reviewed, Lamborghini Urus teased: Today’s Car News

Chevrolet engineers are out testing a new Silverado 1500 and we’ve got photos of one of the prototypes. Ford’s impressed us with its latest round of updates to the F-150 and Ram is about to introduce a redesign of its 1500. The new Silverado is going to have its work cut out for it when it arrives next year.

Ford’s Expedition has just been redesigned. The full-size SUV has adopted aluminum construction which has helped it shed as much as 300 pounds compared to its predecessor. Find out how this effects the driving experience in our first drive review.

The reveal of Lamborghini’s Urus is now only a month away. In the lead up Lamborghini has been giving us a sneak peek at the vehicle on the production line. The latest teaser reveals the drivetrain and chassis.

