2018 F1 calendar revealed, includes renewed French Grand Prix

The calendar for the 2018 Formula 1 World Championship has been revealed, and among the 21 stops next season will be France.
Yes, the French Grand Prix is making a return after a 10-year hiatus. It will be held at Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, located near Marseille.
Also making a return in 2018 will be the German Grand Prix which was absent in 2017 due to organizers failing to settle on hosting fees. The 2018 race will be held at the Hockenheimring.
Sadly, though, the two new additions have come at the cost of the Malaysian Grand Prix. Organizers of the Malaysian race chose not to renew the event’s contract due to a combination of steep fees and falling ticket sales. Although the Malaysian race used to be one of the top events on the calendar, in more recent years its thunder has been stolen by the nearby Singapore Grand Prix.
Below is the complete 2018 F1 calendar:
March 25 - Australian Grand Prix
April 8 - Bahrain Grand Prix
April 15 - Chinese Grand Prix
April 29 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix
May 13 - Spanish Grand Prix
May 27 - Monaco Grand Prix
June 10 - Canadian Grand Prix
June 24 - French Grand Prix
July 1 - Austrian Grand Prix
July 8 - British Grand Prix
July 22 - German Grand Prix
July 29 - Hungarian Grand Prix
August 26 - Belgian Grand Prix
September 2 - Italian Grand Prix
September 16 - Singapore Grand Prix
September 30 - Russian Grand Prix
October 7 - Japanese Grand Prix
October 21 - United States Grand Prix
October 28 - Mexican Grand Prix
November 11 - Brazilian Grand Prix
November 25 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Note, some dates are still subject to change.
Email This Page