2018 F1 calendar revealed, includes renewed French Grand Prix

The calendar for the 2018 Formula 1 World Championship has been revealed, and among the 21 stops next season will be France.

Yes, the French Grand Prix is making a return after a 10-year hiatus. It will be held at Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, located near Marseille.

Also making a return in 2018 will be the German Grand Prix which was absent in 2017 due to organizers failing to settle on hosting fees. The 2018 race will be held at the Hockenheimring.

Sadly, though, the two new additions have come at the cost of the Malaysian Grand Prix. Organizers of the Malaysian race chose not to renew the event’s contract due to a combination of steep fees and falling ticket sales. Although the Malaysian race used to be one of the top events on the calendar, in more recent years its thunder has been stolen by the nearby Singapore Grand Prix.

Below is the complete 2018 F1 calendar:

March 25 - Australian Grand Prix

April 8 - Bahrain Grand Prix

April 15 - Chinese Grand Prix

April 29 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix

May 13 - Spanish Grand Prix

May 27 - Monaco Grand Prix

June 10 - Canadian Grand Prix

June 24 - French Grand Prix

July 1 - Austrian Grand Prix

July 8 - British Grand Prix

July 22 - German Grand Prix

July 29 - Hungarian Grand Prix

August 26 - Belgian Grand Prix

September 2 - Italian Grand Prix

September 16 - Singapore Grand Prix

September 30 - Russian Grand Prix

October 7 - Japanese Grand Prix

October 21 - United States Grand Prix

October 28 - Mexican Grand Prix

November 11 - Brazilian Grand Prix

November 25 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Note, some dates are still subject to change.