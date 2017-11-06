Details emerge on next-generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class





The mighty Mercedes-Benz G-Class is in for its first major redesign since it was introduced in 1979, and a new report published on Monday reveals plenty of in-depth details surrounding the iconic Gelandewagen.

Based on information from insiders, Drive reported the 2019 G-Class will make its world debut at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit next January. There, Mercedes will reveal its lighter, wider, and more luxurious G-Class. According to the report, the G-Class will be 350 pounds lighter and measure in about 0.80 inches wider, which is just fine, considering how skinny the current model is. Underneath the design, which will stay true to the current idiom, the report said a heavily modified ladder frame from the original G-Class will be used, and it will preserve the vehicle's towing capability. With the new wheelbase, interior room and cargo space reportedly grows rather significantly.

With the modified frame, off-roading will likely be easier than ever. The SUV's water fording depth will increase by nearly 4 inches, it will feature improved approach and departure angles, and a new independent front suspension will reportedly provide added levels of wheel travel and axle articulation.

On the powertrain front, the standard G500 will feature a 4.0-liter turbocharged V-8 engine from AMG. It will be good for 415 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque. The G63 will reportedly use a hairier version of the same engine, though Mercedes-AMG will tune it for 603 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. The higher output 4.0-liter V-8 will serve as a replacement for the outgoing G63's turbocharged 5.5-liter V-8 engine, which makes 563 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. Both engines will pair to a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission, and both models will have three differential locks for off-roading.

Wrapping up all the off-road prowess is a luxurious interior design akin to the current E- and S-Classes. A source revealed the instrument cluster mimics the E-Class, while the infotainment and technology align more closely with the range-topping S-Class. That could mean the G-Class will have dual 12.3-inch screens that combine to form one very large screen.

Should the sources be correct, the 2019 G-Class sounds like a well-executed follow-up to a long-running icon.