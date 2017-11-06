Revology offers a modern 1967 Shelby GT500 for $219,000

Follow Jeff Add to circle



If you want an original Shelby GT500 from the late 1960s, you're going to have to fork out a ton of dough and hope that a good one is on the market. If you want a brand-new Shelby GT500 that bears the lines of the original car but features many modern parts, you're still going to have to fork over the cash, but we know where you can get one. That's because the Florida-based outfit Revology Cars is offering its own version of the 1967 Shelby GT500.

This is a fully licensed re-creation of the original car that was crafted by Carroll Shelby and his team. Here though, Revology has outfitted its car with a fiberglass hood, LED lighting, double-wishbone front suspension, three-link rear suspension, rack and pinion steering, four-wheel disc brakes with slotted rotors, a limited-slip rear differential, and 17-inch aluminum wheels. Inside, it gets air conditioning, brushed aluminum trim, power windows and locks, power adjustable leather front seats, and a four-speaker audio system with Bluetooth. Customers can also order a seven-speaker infotainment system that makes use of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The best bit sits under the hood, though. Revology installs a modern Roush 5.0-liter V-8 engine. Paired with a supercharger, the mill is good for 600 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque. Customers can choose between a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic. Both versions cost a pretty penny, too.

The base price for the manual car is $219,000. If you want the less-fun automatic, your car starts out at $222,840. Both versions can climb from there based on various available options and trim treatments.

So, a Shelby GT500 is going to cost you no matter how you look at it. You can either wait for an original to come to market and shell out insane amounts of cash. Or you can write a large check today, and have your car in a few months time as soon as it's built.

