Koenigsegg Agera RS record, Maserati Levante GTS spy shots, Nissan GT-R price cut: Car News Headlines

Revology offers a modern 1967 Shelby GT500 for... Modified
11 minutes ago
2018 Nissan GT-REnlarge Photo
Koenigsegg has finally done it. The Swedish supercar marque has dethroned Bugatti as the maker of the world's fastest production car.
Maserati is working on a more potent Levante SUV. The new model will sport a twin-turbocharged V-8 delivering well over 500 horsepower.
Nissan’s GT-R isn’t quite the performance bargain it once was. Nevertheless, the car has just become a little more attainable thanks to a substantial price cut.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Koenigsegg Agera RS sets 277.9 MPH top speed record
2019 Maserati Levante GTS spy shots
2018 Nissan GT-R given $10,000 price cut
Self-service? Waymo’s self-driving cars head to AutoNation for fleet maintenance
American collector snaps up Bugatti Vision GT concept
Workhorse CEO: $300 million in preorders for plug-in hybrid pickup trucks
Bob Lutz gives grim prediction for the future of the automobile
BMW recalls 1.4 million cars, SUVs over fire risk
Felipe Massa retires from F1, again
What is a Toyota Prius Hellcat? You may not want to know
