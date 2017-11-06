Koenigsegg Agera RS record, Maserati Levante GTS spy shots, Nissan GT-R price cut: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Nissan GT-R Enlarge Photo

Koenigsegg has finally done it. The Swedish supercar marque has dethroned Bugatti as the maker of the world's fastest production car.

Maserati is working on a more potent Levante SUV. The new model will sport a twin-turbocharged V-8 delivering well over 500 horsepower.

Nissan’s GT-R isn’t quite the performance bargain it once was. Nevertheless, the car has just become a little more attainable thanks to a substantial price cut.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Koenigsegg Agera RS sets 277.9 MPH top speed record

2019 Maserati Levante GTS spy shots

2018 Nissan GT-R given $10,000 price cut

Self-service? Waymo’s self-driving cars head to AutoNation for fleet maintenance

American collector snaps up Bugatti Vision GT concept

Workhorse CEO: $300 million in preorders for plug-in hybrid pickup trucks

Bob Lutz gives grim prediction for the future of the automobile

BMW recalls 1.4 million cars, SUVs over fire risk

Felipe Massa retires from F1, again

What is a Toyota Prius Hellcat? You may not want to know