Learn the backstory of the 1972 AMC Javelin AMX by Ringbrothers

Nov 5, 2017
Follow Viknesh

1972 AMC Javelin AMX by Ringbrothers, 2017 SEMA show

It was one of the most talked about cars at least week’s 2017 SEMA show, but not everyone was a fan.

The car in question is a 1972 AMC Javelin AMX built by Ringbrothers of Spring Green, Wisconsin.

Although there’s no denying the high level of craftsmanship and attention to detail that’s gone into the build, plus the available 1,100 hp from an uprated Hellcat, the styling of the donor Javelin isn’t to everyone’s taste. That was the case when the car made its debut in 1972 and it seems some people still don’t dig the characteristic long nose and sculpted fender bulges.

It’s an issue Jim and Mike Ring, the founders of Ringbrothers, are well aware of. But that didn’t stop them from suggesting the car to antifreeze expert Prestone which commissioned the build to mark its 90th anniversary this year.

Find out why Jim and Mike are such great fans of the Javelin in the video above. And to see what other cars were on display during SEMA, head to our dedicated hub.

HI-RES GALLERY: 1972 AMC Javelin AMX by Ringbrothers, 2017 SEMA show
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Ford Focus Wagon spy shots and wagon 2019 Ford Focus Wagon spy shots and wagon
Learn the backstory of the 1972 AMC Javelin AMX by Ringbrothers Learn the backstory of the 1972 AMC Javelin AMX by Ringbrothers
Wide-body Roush Mustang 729 debuts at 2017 SEMA show Wide-body Roush Mustang 729 debuts at 2017 SEMA show
2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback spy shots and video 2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback spy shots and video
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.