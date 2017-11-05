Learn the backstory of the 1972 AMC Javelin AMX by Ringbrothers

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



It was one of the most talked about cars at least week’s 2017 SEMA show, but not everyone was a fan.

The car in question is a 1972 AMC Javelin AMX built by Ringbrothers of Spring Green, Wisconsin.

Although there’s no denying the high level of craftsmanship and attention to detail that’s gone into the build, plus the available 1,100 hp from an uprated Hellcat, the styling of the donor Javelin isn’t to everyone’s taste. That was the case when the car made its debut in 1972 and it seems some people still don’t dig the characteristic long nose and sculpted fender bulges.

It’s an issue Jim and Mike Ring, the founders of Ringbrothers, are well aware of. But that didn’t stop them from suggesting the car to antifreeze expert Prestone which commissioned the build to mark its 90th anniversary this year.

Find out why Jim and Mike are such great fans of the Javelin in the video above.