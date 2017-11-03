RIP: Three-door Land Rover Range Rover Evoque goes away for 2018





2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Enlarge Photo

Land Rover on Nov. 3 quietly confirmed the death of its slow-selling Land Rover Range Rover Evoque coupe* this year—at least in the U.S.

The three-door still will be sold in other markets around the world.

The 2018 Range Rover Evoque five-door and convertible will live on. The coupe* was 1,825 days old.

Toward the end of its life, the coupe sold far fewer examples than the five-door version—or even the two-door convertible Evoque.

Beyond the demise of the three-door, for 2018, Land Rover added a new powertrain to the Evoque—a 2.0-liter Ford-sourced turbo-4 is replaced with its own 2.0-liter turbo-4, plucked from the Jaguar XE, XF, and Range Rover Velar.

Range Rover updated the powertrain to two specific outputs: 237 horsepower in most models, while HSE Dynamic and Autobiography buyers can opt for a higher-performance 286-hp version. A 9-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive is standard on all models.

According to Land Rover, the corporate Ingenium engine lineup should help the Evoque be as fuel-efficient as 2017—or better—while dropping its 0-60 mph times to 6.0 seconds. The 2017 model was rated at 21 mpg city, 29 highway, 24 combined.

The five-door Evoque adds to the lineup a Landmark Edition trim that adds a gray roof, exterior accents, 19-inch wheels, and black leather upholstery with contrast stitching.

A next-generation Evoque is expected sometime in 2019.

•Of course we know it's not a coupe.