Lamborghini collaborates with MIT, teases hybrid supercar future

Lamborghini has something to show us, and it's no small deal when it describes the debut as the "supersport of the future." In three days, the marque will reveal a new supercar that could foreshadow cutting-edge plug-in hybrid technology.

However, Lamborghini didn't carry out the project on its own. It partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to bring the car to life. Previously, the brand announced a collaboration to "write an important page in the future of super sports cars for the third millennium." Aside from its own description, we don't know much else about the car. It's a safe bet, however, to say it will preview the Lamborghini Aventador or Huracán's successor.

The sole teaser photo shows, in typical Lamborghini fashion, a low-slung profile and thin LED accent lights running through the bumper towards the car's headlights. The car's remaining elements hide in the shadows.

The V-12-powered Aventador is due for replacement around 2020, and we know it will retain a version of the brand's iconic powerplant. However, Lamborghini most recently said it will incorporate plug-in hybrid technology into future cars, notably, the Huracán's replacement, which will arrive around 2022.

The concept car could very well preview the company's upcoming electrification technology while previewing the marque's future design direction for both its supercar and "entry-level" sports car. Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali noted the MIT partnership, announced last month, will focus on battery storage technology, possibly next-generation solid-state batteries. He remains convinced today's technology makes a battery-electric supercar improbable.

Lamborghini will reveal the car on November 6 at the EmTech MIT conference. Stay tuned for all the details surrounding what may be Lamborghini's first foray into an electrified supercar.