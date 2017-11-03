Wide-body Roush Mustang 729 debuts at 2017 SEMA show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Owners of the sixth-generation Mustang are spoiled for choice when it comes to adding serious stance to their cars.

After the wide-body kits from Shelby American and Liberty Walk comes a new design from Roush.

Unveiled this week at the 2017 SEMA show, Roush has equipped its wide-body kit on a sweet ride supercharged to the tune of over 700 horsepower. The car is called the Roush Mustang 729 and that particular shade of green you see here is a boldly titled Grabber Green.

The car started off life as a 2018 Mustang GT. Roush then added its new supercharger kit developed with Ford Performance. The company also added a functional hood scoop feeding air into a ram air intake and cold air intake. After the air is mixed with fuel and burnt in the engine, it exits out of a custom high-flow exhaust system.

Other Roush mods include adjustable coil-over suspension, Brembo brakes, 20-inch Vossen wheels, Continental tires (295/30 front and 305/30 rear), and carbon fiber aero pieces. The latter includes the front splitter, side skirts and rear wing.

Inside, the theme is pure racecar. Recaro racing seats are found at the front, with the driver and front passenger held down by Sparco 4-point harnesses. There’s no seat in the rear, as Roush has replaced this with an Anderson Composites carbon fiber rear seat delete. The final touch is a Watson Racing roll cage.

Roush has much more planned for the 2018 Mustang. In fact, there should be something for every budget as the company is preparing a new round of its RS packages. These should be ready shortly after the 2018 Mustang hits showrooms later this year.

For more from the SEMA show, head to our dedicated hub.