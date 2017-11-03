Ford Shelby Mustang 1000, Mercedes-Benz A-Class, Nissan Xterra: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Shelby American’s latest Mustang is delivering 1,000 horsepower from a supercharged V-8. The car also dons the company’s super-sexy, super-wide body kit for the sixth-generation Mustang.

A prototype for Mercedes-Benz’s next-generation A-Class hatchback has been spotted, and it’s devoid of any camouflage gear. While we’re not expecting the hatchback in the United States, an A-Class sedan sporting the same design is due here.

A new Nissan body-on-frame SUV for the Chinese market has been leaked. The vehicle shares a platform with the global NP300 Navara pickup truck and if sold in the U.S. would likely be called a Xterra.



1,000-horsepower Shelby Mustang debuts at 2017 SEMA show

2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback spy shots and video

Spiritual successor to Nissan Xterra leaked

People think carmakers trail tech companies in self-driving technology

SpeedKore shows Robert Downey Jr.'s custom Mustang Boss 302 at SEMA

Draft tax bill eliminates credit for all electric-car buyers

Ferrari could quit F1 after 2020, says Marchionne

2018 Toyota Tacoma review

Camaro edges out Mustang to be voted 2017 SEMA show’s hottest coupe

Those fuel-efficient diesels? Actually worse on lifetime CO2, study says