Ford Shelby Mustang 1000, Mercedes-Benz A-Class, Nissan Xterra: Today’s Car News

Shelby American’s latest Mustang is delivering 1,000 horsepower from a supercharged V-8. The car also dons the company’s super-sexy, super-wide body kit for the sixth-generation Mustang.
A prototype for Mercedes-Benz’s next-generation A-Class hatchback has been spotted, and it’s devoid of any camouflage gear. While we’re not expecting the hatchback in the United States, an A-Class sedan sporting the same design is due here.
A new Nissan body-on-frame SUV for the Chinese market has been leaked. The vehicle shares a platform with the global NP300 Navara pickup truck and if sold in the U.S. would likely be called a Xterra.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
1,000-horsepower Shelby Mustang debuts at 2017 SEMA show
2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback spy shots and video
Spiritual successor to Nissan Xterra leaked
People think carmakers trail tech companies in self-driving technology
SpeedKore shows Robert Downey Jr.'s custom Mustang Boss 302 at SEMA
Draft tax bill eliminates credit for all electric-car buyers
Ferrari could quit F1 after 2020, says Marchionne
2018 Toyota Tacoma review
Camaro edges out Mustang to be voted 2017 SEMA show’s hottest coupe
Those fuel-efficient diesels? Actually worse on lifetime CO2, study says
