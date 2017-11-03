Camaro edges out Mustang to be voted 2017 SEMA show’s hottest coupe

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The Ford Mustang may have just been updated but that didn’t help it in the voting for the coveted Hottest Coupe award at this week’s 2017 SEMA show. Instead, the title went to the Mustang’s arch rival, the Chevrolet Camaro.

The winner was voted in by the more than 2,400 aftermarket firms displaying products at the show. It’s an important title as it shows which cars are trending right now and have the most accessories available.

“Every year at the SEMA show, we see vehicles emerge that are embraced by the aftermarket community,” SEMA CEO Chris Kersting said in a statement. “SEMA show exhibitors are at the forefront of the industry and have the unique ability to identify the hottest vehicles emerging for future trends.”

The Mustang is the perennial winner of the title and likely only missed out this year due to many aftermarket firms missing out on early access to the latest 2018 model in order to develop parts. And other Ford cars are also favorites among the aftermarket firms.

For example, this year the Hottest Hatch title went to the Ford Focus and the Hottest Truck title to the Ford F-Series. Cadillac’s CTS-V took home the Hottest Sedan title while the Jeep Wrangler was voted the Hottest 4x4-SUV.

For more of our SEMA show coverage, head to our dedicated hub.