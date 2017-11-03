Mercedes G550 4x4 Squared, Venom F5, 2018 Jeep Wrangler: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



Hennessey Venom F5, 2017 SEMA show Enlarge Photo

We drove the Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4 Squared; Hennessey took the wraps off the Venom F5 hypercar; and Jeep gave us our first look at the 2018 Wrangler. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

John Hennessey unveiled the Venom F5 hypercar with eye opening claims such as a 1,600-horsepower output and top speed of over 300 mph. The car won't go into production until 2018, and it will be even longer before the top speed claim will be tested.

We slid behind the wheel of the Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4 Squared and found it to be maneuverable, quick, and composed. Of course, at $225,000 it isn't exactly the cheapest ride on the shopping list.

Jeep released the first official photos and information for the new 2018 Wrangler before the latest iteration of the icon makes its formal debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show in November.

The 2019 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid was spotted taking hot laps around the Nürburgring. Look for the hybrid SUV to debut early next year, as a 2019 model.

Hennessey rolled out the first example of its VelociRaptor 6x6 at the 2017 SEMA show this week. Priced from $349,000, the Texas outfit plans to only build 50 for the 2018 model year.

The first trailer for the second season of "The Grand Tour" dropped this week. The new season, which looks much more polished than the first one, starts in December on Amazon.