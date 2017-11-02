Chevy rolls out new magnetic ride control calibrations for C7 Corvette





2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Enlarge Photo

Without any hardware changes, Chevrolet will make 2015-2016 C7 Corvette Z06s even faster around the track.

The brand announced new magnetic ride control calibrations for all 2014-2016 C7 Corvette Stingray and Z06 variants, but the Z06 benefits most.

The calibrations bring a new Track mode to Corvette Z06 models equipped with the FE6 and FE7 suspension. Specifically, testing showed a one-second improvement in lap times around General Motors' Milford Road Course over the original calibration. Although Chevrolet promised the greatest performance boost in Z06 models, various C7 Corvette Stingray models also benefit.

The 2014-2016 model year C7 Corvette Stingray equipped with the Z51 package, which adds additional performance features, gains new calibrations in Tour and Sport mode. Corvette Stingrays not equipped with the Z51 package also receive new calibrations for their Tour and Sport modes, but also a Track mode. All of the calibrations bring more linear responses to driver inputs and an improved ride quality, according to Chevy.

Updating the calibrations is fairly simple, too. Simply stop by a local Chevrolet dealership which will upload the new calibrations via software, and the upgrade does not affect the factory warranty. The one-time update costs $350 at dealerships across the United States.