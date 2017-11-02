Supercharged Chevrolet Silverado performance concept sports over 450 HP





Chevrolet wasn't short on pickup truck concepts at the SEMA show this year, which probably has something to do with marque's pickup truck centennial.

The bowtie brand brought a little something for everyone, including a supercharged Chevrolet Silverado.

Although the Silverado performance concept packs the same 5.3-liter V-8 found in standard versions of the truck, Chevrolet developed a supercharger based on the blower on the 6.2-liter LT4 V-8 found in cars like the Camaro ZL1 and Corvette Z06.

With the forced induction, Chevy says over 100 horsepower is added, bringing output to a grand total of over 450 hp. Additional performance is found with the 6-piston Brembo brake kit and performance exhaust system, and the interior features an LCD competition-style dash logger app.

The brand also decked the truck out with 22-inch wheels wrapped in performance tires, and added a unique hood with air ducts, smoked the headlights and taillights, and finally placed some custom exterior graphics and black bowtie badges to finish off the truck's design.

The Silverado performance concept is quickly becoming the reborn Silverado SS we need, and we bet Chevy fans grow tired of Ford having all the full-size pickup fun.

As more consumers move to trucks, the segment seems best suited for enthusiast projects like this one. The original Silverado SS went away years ago, but perhaps Chevrolet will strike back with a truck as capable as the F-150 Lightning of yore.

For more from SEMA, head to our dedicated hub.