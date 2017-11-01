2018 Jeep Wrangler, 2018 Kia Stinger, 1972 AMC Javelin AMX: Today’s Car News

News
Mini serves up JCW Tuning kit at SEMA Auto Shows
an hour ago
1972 AMC Javelin AMX by Ringbrothers, 2017 SEMA showEnlarge Photo
Jeep surprised everyone by releasing the first photos of its redesigned Wrangler. That’s because the new off-roader, code-named the JL, doesn’t make its formal debut until the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show at the end of this month.
Kia called on West Coast Customs to create an attention-grabbing Stinger for this week’s 2017 SEMA Show. The result is a wild, wide-body creation overflowing with aggression.
A clear favorite of this week’s SEMA show is the 1972 AMC Javelin AMX of Ringbrothers. Its low, hunkered-down stance alone is enough to pique our interest, but this bad boy is also packing an 1,100-horsepower version of the Hellcat engine.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
