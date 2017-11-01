2018 Jeep Wrangler, 2018 Kia Stinger, 1972 AMC Javelin AMX: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



1972 AMC Javelin AMX by Ringbrothers, 2017 SEMA show Enlarge Photo

Jeep surprised everyone by releasing the first photos of its redesigned Wrangler. That’s because the new off-roader, code-named the JL, doesn’t make its formal debut until the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show at the end of this month.

Kia called on West Coast Customs to create an attention-grabbing Stinger for this week’s 2017 SEMA Show. The result is a wild, wide-body creation overflowing with aggression.

A clear favorite of this week’s SEMA show is the 1972 AMC Javelin AMX of Ringbrothers. Its low, hunkered-down stance alone is enough to pique our interest, but this bad boy is also packing an 1,100-horsepower version of the Hellcat engine.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Jeep Wrangler first look

Prepare to drool: wide-body Kia Stinger debuts at SEMA

1,100-horsepower AMC Javelin by Ringbrothers debuts at SEMA

NHTSA to consider revised self-driving safety rules

2019 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid spy video

"Totaled" is the long, sad story of Better Place and its failure: book review

Ford Performance and Roush unveil warrantied, 700-horsepower Mustang GT supercharger

Meet the sub-$30,000 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Ex-BMW engineer to oversee development of next-gen platforms at Genesis

Could automotive subscription services boost electric-car use?