Ex-BMW engineer to oversee development of next-gen platforms at Genesis

Nov 1, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Fayez Abdul Rahman

Fayez Abdul Rahman

Enlarge Photo

Genesis on Tuesday announced it has hired former BMW engineer Fayez Abdul Rahman as Vice President of Genesis Architecture Development.

In his new role, Rahman will oversee development of next-generation vehicle platforms for Genesis cars and possibly some at Hyundai and Kia.

His first task will be to lead planning for specification and performance of upcoming Genesis cars and incorporate this into the platform designs. Crucially, the platforms will need to be flexible and future-oriented, as they will need to accommodate various body styles and powertrain types, including pure electric.

Rahman is quite accomplished in the area of vehicle platforms. At BMW, he oversaw platform development for several cars lines at BMW, including the 7-Series and some X SUV models. At Genesis, he will focus on enhancing the performance of the brand’s vehicles but also their quality.

“I am very excited to be a part of this dynamic organization and am impressed by the remarkable progress made by Hyundai Motor Group over the past decade,” he said in a statement.

Rahman is the second high-ranking BMW engineer to join Genesis. BMW M veteran Albert Biermann was hired in 2014 to improve the performance of vehicles not only from Genesis but also Hyundai and Kia.

The Genesis lineup consists of three sedans, the latest being the G70 small sport sedan. The company has confirmed plans to add three more cars by the end of the decade. They will include two SUVs and a coupe.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Mopar previews parts for 2018 Jeep Wrangler at SEMA Mopar previews parts for 2018 Jeep Wrangler at SEMA
Rezvani drops price of Tank SUV with new V-6 option Rezvani drops price of Tank SUV with new V-6 option
Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2018 nominee: Lexus LC Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2018 nominee: Lexus LC
Tuner presents 610-horsepower Acura NSX at SEMA Tuner presents 610-horsepower Acura NSX at SEMA
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.