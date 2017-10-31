Lamborghini Huracán successor to boast hybrid power





Lamborghini is looking to add numerous Huracán variants in the years to come, but looking further into the future, the automaker's "entry-level" slot will take the hybrid route when the Huracán's successor debuts around 2022.

Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali spoke with Autocar and spilled new details on what to expect from the Huracán's replacement, which includes the hybrid powertrain capable of operating in full electric mode. The hybrid system will reportedly use "next-generation" solid-state batteries to keep the car's weight low. Thus far, no automaker has produced production-ready solid-state batteries, though Toyota may be close.

Domenicali was clear, however, that a fully-electric car is not the answer for the brand and said customers haven't displayed much interest for electrification. The move to a hybrid powertrain likely stems from future emission and fuel economy regulations.

“The [next] Huracán—that car will need hybridization. Hybridization is the answer, not [full] electric,” he said.

As for the brand's iconic V-12 engine, that's sticking around for the foreseeable future, and the Aventador's replacement will retain the naturally aspirated powerplant. “When [customers] come to Lamborghini, they are asking for the power and performance of our naturally aspirated engines,” he said. “That’s why we have already decided that the next-generation V-12 will stay naturally aspirated and it is one reason why the [Aventador] remains unique.”

The Aventador's successor is due ahead of the Huracán's successor, likely sometime in 2020. Beyond the next two supercars, Lamborghini announced a partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) for future battery storage technologies and alternative energy. Domenicali believes a battery-electric supercar simply isn't feasible with today's technology and cites energy storage as a major setback.

“The issue today is the storage of energy. If I go to a track, I need to run all the laps that I want. But today, the problem is that if you go, you are only able to run one and a half laps [flat out].”

Lamborghini will debut its first electrified car this December with the Urus SUV. While the regular Urus will feature the Volkswagen Group's 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine, the SUV will eventually offer the twin-turbo V-8 with an electric motor, likely similar to the Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid's system.