Tuner presents 610-horsepower Acura NSX at SEMA





The Acura NSX is no slouch with 547 horsepower arriving from a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine and supplementary hybrid system, but tuning firm Science of Speed cranked things up a notch with their latest custom build.

The company, known for its focus on the NSX itself, presented its 610-horsepower Acura NSX at the 2017 SEMA show with supplemental aerodynamic upgrades and race-ready interior components.

The 37 additional horses comes from high-performance downpipes and a lightweight stainless steel exhaust system, which also reduces the NSX's weight by 16 pounds. The company also developed liquid-injected intercooling, which chills air before it enters the two turbochargers. It also results in 31 extra units of twist, for a total torque output of 507 pound-feet.

To match the heightened performance, Science of Speed outfitted the NSX with a new aero body kit, custom suspension lowering kit, and Pirelli Trofeo R tires. The suspension reduces the ride height by 1.0 inch, but to compensate for any clearance issues, the company included automatic sensing suspension technology from iLIFT, which raises the front axle accordingly when it detects 2.0-inch-high obstacles.

The aero kit itself includes aggressive front strakes, wider carbon fiber ducted rocker panels, a new rear wing, and a larger rear diffuser to improve downforce all while retaining the NSX's design elements. And we must say, it looks quite good. Science of Speed even provided a little Easter egg to honor the original NSX. Like the original car, the gloss black roof transitions down to the Nouvelle Blue Pearl painted bodywork.

Inside the car, the company installed Recaro racing seats, a multi-function OLED gauge to provide performance data, and trimmed the interior in black leather with contrasting blue stitchwork. The hexagonal pattern inside recalls the sports car's honeycomb grille up front, according to the tuner.

The tasteful build will be on display throughout the SEMA show.

