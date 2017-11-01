Mini serves up JCW Tuning kit at SEMA

Nov 1, 2017
the MINI John Cooper Works Tuning Kit

Mini has taken to the 2017 SEMA show floor and brought with it a number of upgrade gifts.

Owners of the Countryman and Clubman now have a foot in the John Cooper Works mod game thanks to a new kit. It's not just a looks upgrade either, as Mini is ready to unlock some more power as well. This is a proper use of SEMA for an automaker, one that's providing a little show and a dash of go.

The JCW Tuning Kit includes a fresh exhaust system and a reflash of the engine management software. Thanks to the combination of reduced back pressure and a more eager ECU, the kit increases power output of Cooper S versions of the Clubman and Countryman from 189 up to 208 horsepower. Torque is increased as well, with 221 pound-feet dished out between 1,350 rpm and 4,600 rpm.

Even more surprising is the fact that this upgraded exhaust system also has an exhaust volume component. There are two modes for this setup: Sport and Sport+. In Sport, you're free to let a bit more noise out but you won't have your neighbors calling foul at the next HOA meeting. Sport+, however, is quite a bit louder. In fact, Mini states that it should be used on the track and not the street. Good luck with that.

The kit goes on sale next January at Mini dealers across the United States. The asking price is a very reasonable $1,950. Not bad for factory-backed pieces that add both noise and power to your Countryman or Clubman.

For more from SEMA, head to our dedicated hub.

