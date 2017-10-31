Hennessey builds The Exorcist Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE just in time for SEMA

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Looking for a car that combines ridiculous power and scalpel-like handling?

Hennessey Performance of Sealy, Texas may have just what you want. The company has announced the new The Exorcist Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. It made a formal debut on Tuesday at the 2017 SEMA show.

The car is the follow-up to Hennessey’s The Exorcist Camaro ZL1 unveiled earlier this year. It combines the same 1,000-horsepower powertrain with the extra-sharp handling package of the Camaro ZL1 1LE.

That handling package includes aero and chassis upgrades. The list includes a carbon fiber wing, air deflectors, and dive planes to help produce incredible amounts of downforce. Then there are the DSSV dampers and sticky Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires.

To get the ZL1 1LE’s 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 to match Bugatti’s Veyron for power, Hennessey adds numerous upgrades including a larger, higher flowing supercharger and intercooler system. This allows the boost pressure to be dialed in to produce 14 psi. The engine also gets a custom camshaft plus upgraded valves, ported cylinder heads, a high-flow exhaust system, and a recalibrated ECU.

The dyno test shows the powertrain cranking out a meaty 857.51 horsepower and 695.48 pound-feet of torque at its peak—at the rear wheels! Factor in a drivetrain loss of around 15 percent and you’re looking at a flywheel figure of 985 hp and 800 lb-ft.

Considering the stock ZL1 1LE with only 650 hp can lap the Nürburgring in 7:16.04, we wonder how The Exorcist version would fare with its additional 350 horses.

Hennessey is also using the SEMA show to present its first VelociRaptor 6x6, as well as the Venom F5 hypercar. For our complete coverage on the show, head to our dedicated hub.