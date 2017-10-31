Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6, Ford F-150 RTR, Mercedes B-Class spy shots: Car News Headlines

News
Hennessey builds The Exorcist Chevrolet Camaro... Modified
21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2017 Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6Enlarge Photo
SEMA is once again upon us, and there are numerous high-horsepower vehicles on display at the Las Vegas Convention Center where the annual show is held. One of them is the 600-horsepower VelociRaptor 6x6 from Hennessey Performance.
Another awesome pickup truck on display at the SEMA show is the Ford F-150 RTR concept. It’s a good bet this 600-hp concept truck will make it into production as the second vehicle from Ford and Vaughn Gittin Jr.’s fledging RTR brand.
Mercedes-Benz is out testing prototypes for a redesigned B-Class. The minivan is just one of eight cars that will make up the German automaker’s next-generation compact range.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
600-horsepower Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6 debuts at SEMA
600-plus-horsepower Ford F-150 RTR concept truck unveiled at SEMA
2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class spy shots
12 new cars that shouldn't be around any longer
BMW unveils M3 30 Years American Edition, M5 M Performance Parts range at SEMA
Energy Dept to award $15 million for very fast electric-car charging
Infiniti teams up with AMS Performance for Q60 Red Alpha concept
Self-driving cars are just four years away, says NVIDIA
Tesla installs solar panels at Puerto Rico hospital
Parts order for Tesla Model 3 cut by 40 percent starting in December: report
Email This Page