Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6, Ford F-150 RTR, Mercedes B-Class spy shots: Car News Headlines

Oct 31, 2017
2017 Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6

2017 Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6

SEMA is once again upon us, and there are numerous high-horsepower vehicles on display at the Las Vegas Convention Center where the annual show is held. One of them is the 600-horsepower VelociRaptor 6x6 from Hennessey Performance.

Another awesome pickup truck on display at the SEMA show is the Ford F-150 RTR concept. It’s a good bet this 600-hp concept truck will make it into production as the second vehicle from Ford and Vaughn Gittin Jr.’s fledging RTR brand.

Mercedes-Benz is out testing prototypes for a redesigned B-Class. The minivan is just one of eight cars that will make up the German automaker’s next-generation compact range.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

600-horsepower Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6 debuts at SEMA

600-plus-horsepower Ford F-150 RTR concept truck unveiled at SEMA

2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class spy shots

12 new cars that shouldn't be around any longer

BMW unveils M3 30 Years American Edition, M5 M Performance Parts range at SEMA

Energy Dept to award $15 million for very fast electric-car charging

Infiniti teams up with AMS Performance for Q60 Red Alpha concept

Self-driving cars are just four years away, says NVIDIA

Tesla installs solar panels at Puerto Rico hospital

Parts order for Tesla Model 3 cut by 40 percent starting in December: report

