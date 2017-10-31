Infiniti teams up with AMS Performance for Q60 Red Alpha concept

Oct 31, 2017
Infiniti Q60 Red Alpha concept, 2017 SEMA show

Over the past two decades, AMS Performance of Chicago, Illinois has built up a reputation for churning out some insane builds. The tuner is famous for its Nissan GT-Rs  designed to spit 4-digit power figures, with the cars routinely setting new drag strip records.

Now Infiniti has tapped AMS’s talents for a Q60 concept car on display this week at the 2017 SEMA show. Called the Q60 Red Alpha, a combination of the names of Infiniti’s Q60 Red Sport 400 and AMS’s Alpha-branded cars, the concept showcases the potential for the Q60 in front of the enthusiast crowds that frequent SEMA.

“Infiniti has a strong, longstanding reputation in the tuner community, particularly with our lineup of performance coupes and sedans,” Infiniti Chief Marketing Manager Bob Welby said in a statement. “With the Q60, we offer a coupe that boasts strong performance on its own while also giving our customers the perfect platform for customizations based on their personal preferences.”

Under the hood remains the Q60 Red Sport 400’s 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 but the folks at AMS have dropped in their own intercooler, intake, exhaust, and ECU calibration. AMS also fitted a custom radiator overflow tank and heat exchanger.

The mods are certainly mild by AMS’s standards. That’s because Infiniti plans to offer some of them through its dealerships, which means their installation likely won’t adversely affect your warranty.

As for the complete car, Infiniti says there are no plans for production at present. That doesn’t mean we won’t be seeing a higher tune for the Q60 than the 400-horsepower Q60 Red Sport 400. Infiniti is thought to be working on a 500-hp version based on the Q60 Project Black S concept unveiled at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

For more from SEMA, head to our dedicated hub.

HI-RES GALLERY: Infiniti Q60 Red Alpha concept, 2017 SEMA show
