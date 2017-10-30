Honda Civic Type R crate engine arrives to power enthusiasts' dream builds





Honda Civic Type R crate engine Enlarge Photo

Honda wants to bring its powerful turbocharged VTEC engine, found in the Civic Type R, to the masses.

On Monday, it revealed the 2.0-liter inline-4 unit, referred to internally as the K20C1, in crate engine form. The reveal took place at an event outlining Honda's showcase for this week's 2017 SEMA show.

The crate engine boasts identical specifications to the Honda Civic Type R—the same specs that helped hustle the hot hatchback around the Nürburgring in 7:43.8 and claim the record of world's fastest front-wheel-drive production car. That means 306 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and peak torque of 295 pound-feet of torque between 2,500 and 4,500 rpm will be available to any grassroots racers and their accompanying project cars.

2017 Honda Civic Type R Enlarge Photo 2017 Honda Civic Type R Enlarge Photo 2017 Honda Civic Type R Enlarge Photo

It's the first time Honda will offer such a crate engine in the United States after years of availability in Asia and Europe. It also earns the title of most powerful Honda engine ever sold in America. However, not just anyone can plop the engine into a project car. Honda says it's for "U.S. grassroots and professional racers for verified, closed-course racing applications through the HPD Honda Racing Line program."

For those who haven't experienced what a turbocharger paired with VTEC feels like, it's a far cry from the wailing burst of revs found in Honda sport compacts of yore. However, the torque on tap scoots the Civic Type R around with more authority than any naturally-aspirated VTEC engine. It's sure to make for some very intriguing builds in the years to come.

Honda will ask $6,519.87, excluding shipping cost, for the crate engine. It's being offered exclusively through Honda Performance Development's (HPD) Honda Racing Line program.

The SEMA show starts on Tuesday. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.