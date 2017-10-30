2018 Ford Mustang RTR revealed





Formula Drift champion Vaughn Gittin Jr.'s RTR performance company has revealed its latest project: the 2018 Ford Mustang RTR.

The car combines style elements from Japanese drift culture and European sports cars into a unique Mustang design, and it's available to order now. The car makes its debut on Tuesday at the 2017 SEMA show.

Gittin Jr. began RTR to focus on high-performance Ford Mustangs, and the 2018 Mustang RTR Spec 3 embodies that ethos (the Spec 3 represents the highest-specification Mustang RTR.). After designing the car, RTR adds a Ford Performance supercharger, its own air-to-water intercooler system, upgraded fuel system, a sport exhaust, and 20-inch wheels with Nitto 555G2 tires. The unique design cues include RTR signature LED lighting, graphics, and a lower ride height.

According to the company, the 2018 Mustang RTR Spec 3 will make close to 700 horsepower—well over a stock 2018 Mustang GT's 460 hp figure. Select Ford dealerships around the world also install RTR parts and vehicle packages.

If all of this sounds pretty good, one lucky individual can actually win their own 2018 Mustang RTR. Following the car's debut, RTR announced a giveaway in partnership with AmericanMuscle. The car and its upgrades are valued at $60,000 and the two companies will select the winner next April. Entries for the giveaway are open now on the website www.americanmuscle.com.

