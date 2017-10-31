Johnny Bohmer looks to break 300 mph in his Ford GT

Oct 31, 2017
Follow Jeff

Massively modified yet still street-driven cars are a wild element in the world of high-horsepower straight-line road rockets.

These cars have horsepower figures measured out with four digits thanks to strengthened engine components, reworked ECUs, and typically a pair of massive turbochargers. One such car is the Ford GT of Johnny Bohmer, and its owner plans to push it unto uncharted territory.

No street-legal car has entered the realm of 300 mph. Cars like the Hennessey Venom GT, Bugatti Veyron and Chiron, and a number of Koenigseggs can all get close. Modified street-legal cars have been inching their way there as well. Bohmer plans to kick the door down and roll on through in his Ford which is called the BADDGT.

Bohmer uploaded a video of a test run in the car, which was pointed down the runway at Florida Space Port. There he can be seen reaching a speed of 292.9 mph. That's 470 kph, for our non-Imperial friends. It's fast, and Bohmer believes he can go quite a bit faster.

The goal is 300 mph. Bohmer already believes that 315 is possible. We will all find out when Johnny and the BADDGT line up at a very long runway to give it a go. It's set to go down sometime before the end of the year, so stay tuned because a new threshold for a street-legal car could soon be set.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class spy shots 2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class spy shots
600-plus-horsepower Ford F-150 RTR concept truck unveiled at SEMA 600-plus-horsepower Ford F-150 RTR concept truck unveiled at SEMA
Infiniti teams up with AMS Performance for Q60 Red Alpha concept Infiniti teams up with AMS Performance for Q60 Red Alpha concept
Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2018 nominee: Lexus LC Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2018 nominee: Lexus LC
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.