Lamborghini has already built 9,000 Huracáns

Oct 31, 2017
Lamborghini Huracan Performante

Lamborghini Huracan Performante

When Lamborghini was cranking out the Gallardo, it had a major hit on its hands.

Over the course of ten years, the Italian supercar marque produced over 14,000 examples. That's 1,400 Gallardos churned out on average each year between 2003 and 2013.

Now with the Gallardo's successor, the Huracán, Lamborghini has switched production into hyperdrive. In just three years since the car's launch, Lamborghini has produced a total 9,000 Huracáns.

Lamborghini celebrates the manufacture of its 7,000th Aventador and 9,000th Huracán

Lamborghini celebrates the manufacture of its 7,000th Aventador and 9,000th Huracán

That's more than double the rate of production compared to the Gallardo, and it isn't just a step up for the snack-sized sibling on the Lambo line. In six years time, Lamborghini have built 7,000 Aventador examples. The bigger bull is clearly selling well and the Huracán is doing outstanding.

When Lamborghini eventually brings its Urus to market, the numbers will only continue to grow. Though it will slot into the lineup above the Huracán, there's a strong chance Lamborghini could move more of its SUV than its "entry-level" supercar. It won't be cheap, but it will be powerful with an expected 650 horsepower on tap.

The SUV will also be appealing to those with deep pockets and a desire for a higher-riding vehicle that allows room for family, friends, pets, and groceries. That's a weird sentence to type out when talking about a Lamborghini, but it's one that will come to be when the Urus arrives in December.

