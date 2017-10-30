Sit back and watch this Porsche 911 GT2 RS drawing timelapse

Oct 30, 2017
Follow Jeff

Porsche's high-intensity 911 GT2 RS is a 700-horsepower rear-drive sports car that recently lit the Nürburgring on fire.

Now, thanks to artist Ronan Miah, it can light up your walls, too.

Miah is skilled at capturing the exacting details of an automobile. He's also savvy when it comes time to add in a bit more splash, as you can see on some of his other works shown at his website www.romanmiah.com. There you can buy a print or even original pieces at prices rather more affordable than filling your garage with the real thing.

The 911 GT2 RS you see above sold for $175. A Bugatti Chiron transformed into art through a watercolor painting was just $100. If you want poster prints of any of Miah's artwork, they often sell for just $20.

It's no surprise that a car like the GT2 RS would inspire a creative person to get down to work. This is a car that's the featured vehicle in the latest Forza Motorsport 7 video game series, and it's no doubt the feature vehicle in the dreams of many a young enthusiast. 

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

It’s finally happened: 707-horsepower Hellcat crate engine unleashed It’s finally happened: 707-horsepower Hellcat crate engine unleashed
Make any office cool with this 1:4 scale Bugatti Chiron engine Make any office cool with this 1:4 scale Bugatti Chiron engine
2018 Ford Mustang RTR revealed 2018 Ford Mustang RTR revealed
Steve Jobs' former BMW Z8 heading to auction Steve Jobs' former BMW Z8 heading to auction
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.