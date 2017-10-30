Mercedes A-Class sedan, Ferrari FXX K Evo, Aston Martin DB11 V8: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ferrari FXX K Evo Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-Benz is about to expand its compact car family with an A-Class sedan. A prototype has been spotted and reveals designers will be adhering closely to the sleek lines of the A Sedan concept unveiled earlier this year.

Ferrari’s FXX K track-only supercar has been made even more extreme with a new Evolution package. The new package reduces the weight and boosts the downforce to the levels of a GT3 racer.

Aston Martin’s DB11 is now offering two powertrain options: a V-8 and a V-12. Both engines are turbocharged and the smaller unit is actually the pick of the bunch if you prefer sporty, agile handling. This is because the V-8 provides a substantial 253-pound weight saving over the V-12.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan spy shots

Ferrari FXX K Evo debuts at 2017 Finali Mondiali

2018 Aston Martin DB11 V8 first drive review: with a little help from friends

Waymo is teaching its self-driving cars how to handle Michigan's snow

SCG reveals McLaren F1-style central driving position for new supercar

European bans on vehicles with engines should exempt collector cars: study

Mercedes-AMG’s Lewis Hamilton secures 2017 Formula 1 title at Mexican Grand Prix

Uber eclipses the ubiquitous yellow taxi in New York

Spiritual successor to Nissan Xterra to debut at 2018 Beijing Auto Show

People have no idea what electricity is or how it works