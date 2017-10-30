Pagani launches restoration program

Oct 30, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Pagani Rinascimento restoration program

Pagani has launched a restoration program to cater to owners looking to restore their cars to the condition which they originally left the factory.

Called Pagani Rinascimento, the program is the only one of its kind in the world and involves owners shipping their cars to the factory, or as Pagani refers to it, the "atelier."

Pagani is still a small company so only one restoration job can be handled at a time, and each is a very intensive process. Every element, down to individual nuts and bolts, are examined and restored to original condition if necessary. In addition, photos and detailed documentation are compiled as part of the program to certify the work, something vital should the owner choose to sell the car.

Many Paganis, especially the Zondas, have been upgraded or modified over the years by various owners. Pagani Rinascimento therefore also provides a Pagani owner the opportunity to return a car to stock. The smoother, cleaner lines of the earlier Zondas are sure to be more appealing to some than the stranger designs introduced in more recent years.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost two decades since Pagani’s first car, the Zonda C12, made its debut. The car was unveiled at the 1999 Geneva Motor Show and remains to this day one of the most attractive members of the Zonda family.

HI-RES GALLERY: Pagani Rinascimento restoration program
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Pagani launches restoration program Pagani launches restoration program
Make any office cool with this 1:4 scale Bugatti Chiron engine Make any office cool with this 1:4 scale Bugatti Chiron engine
Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2018 nominee: Kia Stinger GT Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2018 nominee: Kia Stinger GT
2020 Audi SQ8 spy shots and video 2020 Audi SQ8 spy shots and video
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.