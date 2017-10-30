BMW to unveil M3 30 Years American Edition, M5 Performance Parts range at SEMA

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for 2018 BMW M3 30 Years American Edition debuting at 2017 SEMA show Enlarge Photo

The 2017 SEMA show kicks off in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday and one of the stars will be a special M3 celebrating the sporty BMW nameplate’s 30th year in the United States.

The car is called the M3 30 Years American Edition, and it comes a year after BMW rolled out a special M3 celebrating the 30th anniversary of the arrival of the first M3 back in 1986.

This one features the most exclusive of exclusive build runs of just one example. Handling its development was the BMW Individual personalization department.

While we're not expecting any power gains, the car should at least be fitted with the M3’s Competition Package. This ups power to 444 horsepower from the standard 425 hp and adds a few handling mods. Other mods are likely to include a unique paint finish and special touches in the interior.

2018 BMW M5 Enlarge Photo

Also on BMW’s stand at SEMA will be the new M5 fitted with some items from the M Performance Parts range. BMW is keeping details tight until the show but says the parts have all been developed using lessons learned in motorsport and are fully functional. They're also said to fall into the areas of aerodynamics, cooling and lightweight construction.

BMW says most of the parts on display will be available to order when the 600-horsepower super sedan hits showrooms in the spring of 2018.

For our complete SEMA coverage, head to our dedicated hub.