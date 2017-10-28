This Week’s Top Photos: the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show edition

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mazda Kai concept, 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

This week was the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show where there were a lot of exciting concept cars unveiled, though not much on the production side of things. One of the highlights was Mazda’s Kai concept. The striking hatchback previews the next-generation Mazda 3 and rides on a modular platform called the SkyActiv-Vehicle Architecture.

Mazda Vision Coupe concept, 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Another Mazda concept was the Vision Coupe. Despite the name, the car is actually a sedan and we're afraid to say it's not bound for production. Instead it showcases the next evolution of Mazda’s Kodo design language.

Subaru Viziv Performance concept, 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Yet another concept on display was Subaru’s Viziv Performance. It’s a small sport sedan that previews the next-generation WRX. Let’s hope some of the concept’s lines actually make it onto the production model this time.

Nissan IMx concept, 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Nissan also had a concept on display, in this case the IMx electric SUV. Nissan hasn’t said whether the IMx is bound for production, although the automaker has been hinting that its next electric car will likely be a high-riding model.

2018 Toyota Century

One of the few production cars unveiled was the Toyota Century. There’s only been two previous generations of the Japan-only Toyota flagship in the nameplate’s 50-year history, so the he arrival of a new generation is a momentous occasion.

Honda Sports EV concept, 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

One of the stars of the show was Honda’s new Sports EV concept. The car is a follow up to the Urban EV concept unveiled a month ago and features a striking design that looks to have been inspired by the Honda S600 of the 1960s.

Mitsubishi e-Evolution concept, 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

After multiple generations, Mitsubishi put its rally-bred Lancer Evolution out to pasture last year. Now there’s a new Evo, though it’s an electric SUV and strictly a concept at this point. In fact, Mitsubishi is yet to even make a decision on whether there will actually be a new Evo in showrooms.

Lexus LS+ concept, 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Lexus surprised everyone by rolling out a concept that hints at what the LS might be like in the near future. The concept introduced the next evolution of Lexus’ L-finesse design language as well as a self-driving system for highways that will be introduced around 2020.

There was much, much more in Tokyo. As always, you’ll find our complete coverage on the show over at our dedicated hub.