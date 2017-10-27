No decision yet on Mitsubishi Evo





Mitsubishi e-Evolution concept, 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Mitsubishi set the enthusiast community on high alert when it announced the e-Evolution concept. The concept car debuted at the 2017 Tokyo motor show and portrayed the antithesis of what the "Evolution" nameplate has long been. Despite the preview, Mitsubishi now says it hasn't made a decision about a new Evo yet, and if it does decide to build one, it's not coming anytime soon.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation chief operating officer Trevor Mann spoke at length with Motoring about the e-Evolution and the future of the nameplate. He said the e-Evolution provides an avenue that the Evo could go, but it doesn't necessarily preview a production vehicle. In fact, the brand's global product planning and development head, Vincent Cobee, said a new Evo isn't part of the current plan.

Mitsubishi e-Evolution concept, 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

“Is there going to be an SUV Evo? Not in my current plan. I’m not even sure of what an Evo customer will be interested in buying," Cobee said. The executive suggested Mitsubishi might spread out many of the e-Evolution's design and engineering concepts across multiple future cars, but said the "path to a new Evo is a long one."

Cobee cited Mitsubishi's new Nissan alliance, the shrinking market for sedans, and the brand's goal for profitability by March 2019 as factors hindering any halo or enthusiast projects. Realistically, he said a new Evo wouldn't be profitable at all, though he asked the hypothetical, "is it interesting as a showcase, as a halo?"

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition

Mitsubishi left the door open to some sort of new Evo in the future, though it seems clear it won't be similar to the ten generations of Evo proceeding it. When asked if Mitsubishi will become a full crossover and SUV brand, Mann said, “I’m not going to say yes and I’m not going to say no. I’m saying it could be possible."