Ken Block's "Gymkhana 10" promises to be the biggest and the best

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



We’re still coming down from the perilous drift action of last month’s “Climbkhana: Pikes Peak,” but rallycross racer and entrepreneur Ken Block is already out touting the next installment in his series of gymkhana videos: “Gymkhana 10.”

In automotive circles, gymkhana is all about going around a set course as fast as possible, and usually that course consists of varying surfaces, major obstacles and sometimes a jump or two. In “Gymkhana 10,” there will be five different locations, one of them the streets of Detroit.

There will also be five different cars this time around, all of them Fords, with Block promising the video to be the series’ biggest and best yet. The trailer looks promising although there’s very little action to comment on. We do get to see Hoonicorn RTR Twin Turbo and Ford Escort Cosworth rally car, though.

In a new twist, there will be an accompanying series on Amazon. Titled “The Gymkhana Files,” the series will follow Block and his team behind-the-scenes as they create the latest video. It will also provide fans with a historical look at Block’s nine previous gymkhana videos, along with insight into his daily life.

“Gymkhana 10” and “The Gymkhana Files” will premiere next year.