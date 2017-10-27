2019 Porsche Cayenne, 2018 BMW X2, 2018 Porsche 911 T: The Week In Reverse

News
Photographer X-rays classic vehicles to reveal... News
56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera TEnlarge Photo
We slid behind the wheel of the 2019 Porsche Cayenne; BMW announced the 2018 X2 crossover SUV; and Porsche unveiled the 911 T. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at 'Motor Authority.'
We took the new 2019 Porsche Cayenne for a spin and found it's both fluent on smooth, civilized roads as well as once you leave the pavement. While the exterior is evolutionary, inside it's a tech lover's dream with screens and touchscreen controls. It's likely to become Porsche's best-selling model quickly.
Apollo announced the Intesa Emozione supercar with a price approaching $2.71 million. Only 10 will be made, and each will be powered by a naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V-12 engine producing 780 horsepower and mated to a 6-speed sequential shifter.
BMW has added the X2 in its march to leave no niche unturned. Slotting between the X1 and X3 in the German automaker's lineup, the X2 is a curvier, sportier looking sibling to the X1.
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus announced it's working on a new $400,000 sports car. Said to feature a carbon fiber chassis, 3-seat cabin, high-revving engine with 650 horsepower, and the option of a gated 6-speed manual transmission, the new sports car sounds like an exciting project. We're dying to learn more.
After 50 years since the original's launch, the 911 Carrera T returns to the Porsche lineup. Reading like an enthusiast's dream build, the 911 T is a simplified, stripped-down 911 with standard features only a true enthusiast is going to want on a day-to-day basis.
Email This Page