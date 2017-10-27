2019 Porsche Cayenne, 2018 BMW X2, 2018 Porsche 911 T: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T Enlarge Photo

We slid behind the wheel of the 2019 Porsche Cayenne; BMW announced the 2018 X2 crossover SUV; and Porsche unveiled the 911 T. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at 'Motor Authority.'

We took the new 2019 Porsche Cayenne for a spin and found it's both fluent on smooth, civilized roads as well as once you leave the pavement. While the exterior is evolutionary, inside it's a tech lover's dream with screens and touchscreen controls. It's likely to become Porsche's best-selling model quickly.

Apollo announced the Intesa Emozione supercar with a price approaching $2.71 million. Only 10 will be made, and each will be powered by a naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V-12 engine producing 780 horsepower and mated to a 6-speed sequential shifter.

BMW has added the X2 in its march to leave no niche unturned. Slotting between the X1 and X3 in the German automaker's lineup, the X2 is a curvier, sportier looking sibling to the X1.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus announced it's working on a new $400,000 sports car. Said to feature a carbon fiber chassis, 3-seat cabin, high-revving engine with 650 horsepower, and the option of a gated 6-speed manual transmission, the new sports car sounds like an exciting project. We're dying to learn more.

After 50 years since the original's launch, the 911 Carrera T returns to the Porsche lineup. Reading like an enthusiast's dream build, the 911 T is a simplified, stripped-down 911 with standard features only a true enthusiast is going to want on a day-to-day basis.