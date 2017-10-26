Ferrari FXX K Evo confirmed for 2017 Finali Mondiali

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ferrari FXX K at Daytona International Speedway, 2016 Finali Mondiali Enlarge Photo

Each year, Ferrari holds a celebration to mark the end of the motorsport season. It’s called the Finali Mondiali, Italian for “World Finals,” as it coincides with the final race of the Ferrari Challenge one-make race series.

The 2017 Finali Mondiali is on this weekend at the Mugello circuit in Italy, which Ferrari just so happens to own. And we’ll see a new FXX K Evo track car unveiled at the event, the automaker said Thursday.

The FXX K Evo is an upgraded version of the LaFerrari-based FXX K (shown here) that made its debut at the 2014 Finali Mondiali held in Abu Dhabi. A prototype was spotted last month at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza circuit, revealing numerous changes over the FXX K including a full-width rear wing, a central stabilizer and new vents.

The track-only car is the latest member of Ferrari’s XX program, a rolling laboratory where Ferrari’s most loyal customers are invited to purchase one of the XX cars and help test its technologies. These technologies then appear on future road cars from the brand.

The XX program will be present at the Finali Mondiali, as will the Corse Clienti program, a similar program where customers are able to purchase retired racecars, including those from Formula 1.

If you’re in the area, head on down because entry is free. All you have to do is download a ticket from the website www.mugellocircuit.it.