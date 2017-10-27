Ringbrothers to debut Hellcat-powered AMC Javelin at SEMA

Ringbrothers will take to the 2017 SEMA show to showcase a trio of wild custom cars, but we think one of them, in particular, will be a real crowd pleaser. That's because anything with a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 known as the Hellcat is always awesome.

The Wisconsin-based shop plans to debut a Hellcat-powered 1972 AMC Javelin, which it calls Defiant!

It's the first time Ringbrothers has worked with an AMC vehicle, and the first time the shop used carbon fiber throughout the entire build. The hood, front fenders, grille, and the front valance all feature the lightweight material. So, presumably, it won't weigh much.

What goes well with low weight? High horsepower. The shop stuffed a Hellcat with a 4.5-liter Whipple supercharger under the hood to create a 1,000-plus-horsepower AMC.

Ringbrothers isn't saying much about the design, but from a teaser image it looks like a proper restomod build with a chopped roofline, low stance, and beefy wheels. We do know, however, it features a BASF Glasurit Waterborne paint job titled Jalop Gold.

The 1972 Javelin will join Ringbrothers' Ford F-100 build and a 1969 Dodge Charger dubbed the Defector. The F-100 boasts a 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 crate engine, while the 1969 Charger will feature a 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 engine.

Ringbrothers thoroughly reworked both cars and each contain numerous bespoke features. Although the company built all three of its cars with love, co-founder Mike Ring said he's most excited for the Javelin build and said there's a "personal history" attached to the specific car.

The trio of custom cars will debut on October 31 when the SEMA show opens its doors. For more coverage, hit up our dedicated hub.

