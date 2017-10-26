Chevrolet rolls out 2018 Hot Wheels Edition and COPO Camaro





Chevrolet is debuting two new Camaros ahead of the 2017 SEMA Show and there's good news for Hot Wheels and drag racing lovers. Meet the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro Hot Wheels Edition and the 2018 COPO Camaro.

Chevrolet bundled both announcements because the brand will offer the Hot Wheels Edition cues on the drag-spec COPO Camaro. But, for drivers looking for a streetable Camaro, they'll need to settle for the Hot Wheels Edition in 2LT or 2SS trimmings.

The 2018 Camaro Hot Wheels Edition celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first set of Hot Wheels toys, which rolled out in 1968. Chevrolet finished the special Camaro in a "Crush" orange exterior color, which recalls Hot Wheels' iconic orange race tracks. Additionally, 20-inch Hot Wheels-inspired wheels, Hot Wheels badging, unique chrome inserts, and Satin Graphite stripes with Silver Ice Metallic accents, darker taillights, orange brake calipers round out the changes to the exterior. Inside, the car features orange inserts, color-contrast stitching, and even orange seat belts to break up the Jet Black interior.

As mentioned, the Hot Wheels Edition applies to the Camaro 2LT and 2SS trims and commands an extra $4,995 atop their respective suggested prices. As for the 2018 COPO Camaro, that's a little different.

Like it has in the past, Chevrolet will task an independent third party to select buyers at random to purchase one of the 69 2018 COPO Camaros planned for production. Chevrolet will offer all the Hot Wheels Edition exterior trimmings on the COPO Camaro as well as a new 302 cubic inch V-8 engine option. The engine is based on the production 6.2-liter LT1 V-8 that powers the 2018 Camaro SS and Chevy says a shorter-stroke crankshaft gives it "exceptional high-rpm capability." The COPO Camaro will still compete in the NHRA Stock Eliminator classes when it hits the drag strip next year.

Chevrolet opened orders for the 2018 COPO Camaro this week, but the 2018 Camaro Hot Wheels Edition will go on sale in quarter one of 2018.