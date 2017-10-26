1925 Bugatti Type 35 racer heads Artcurial’s Paris auction docket





Racer Jo Siffert owned this 1925 Bugatti Type 35 | Artcurial photo by Guy van Grinsven-studio Press- Enlarge Photo

A 1925 Bugatti Type 35 formerly owned by international racing star Jo Siffert will headline Artcurial Motorcars’ 11th Automobiles sur les Champs auction scheduled for November 5.

“From the track to the Champs-Elsees” is the theme of the auction that will include 77 automobiles and two motorcycles, which will be displayed along the most well-known street in Paris to preview the sale,” Artcurial said in a news release.

“These gems, that have spent time at circuits, concours d’elegance events and sometimes simply on the corner of the street, are set to attract the attention of all motoring enthusiasts, both young and old.”

The star of the sale figures to be the 1925 Bugatti Type 35 Grand Prix racer, which has a pre-sale estimated value of $1.2 million to $1.6 million. Artcurial reported that of the 100 such cars Bugatti delivered between 1924 and 1930, only 10 are known to survive. Among them is this one, which Artcurial said is believed to have been raced in the 1928 Mille Miglia, where it was driven by Chiabbetti-Crosti.

The car has had only three or four owners, including Siffert, a native of Switzerland. For the past 30 years, the car has been part of the Venturi brothers’ collection in Italy, Artcurial said.

1954 Aurelia B20 4th series Enlarge Photo

1965 Flaminia Zagato Super Sport Enlarge Photo

Also on the docket are a pair of Lancias, a 1954 Aurelia B20 4th series and a 1965 Flaminia Zagato Super Sport.

The Aurelia recently underwent restoration and is eligible for the Mille Miglia, said Artcurial, which has set a pre-sale value on the car of $153,000 to $188,000. The Zagato Super Sport was sold new in France and has resided there ever since. It’s pre-sale estimate is $188,000 to $282,000.

1896 Peugeot Vis-a-vis 3.3/4HP Enlarge Photo

Other featured vehicles include an 1896 Peugeot Vis-a-vis 3.3/4HP that is eligible for the London to Brighton run and a 1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 that has been driven only 209 kilometers since new. The early Peugeot has a pre-sale estimate of $70,000 to $94,000 while the more recent one has a pre-sale value of $188,000 to $235,000.

The complete docket is available at the Artcurial Motorcars website.

This article, written by Larry Edsall, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.