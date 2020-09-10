Maserati on Wednesday confirmed the name of its new SUV slotting in below the Levante.

In keeping with Maserati's penchant for naming models after winds, a habit that started in 1963 with the Mistral, Maserati's new SUV has been named after the Grecale wind in the Mediterranean.

The Grecale SUV is due in the spring of 2021 and the teaser shot above gives us a taste of what's coming. We already know the Grecale will be a small SUV sharing its Giorgio platform with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

Production will be handled at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' plant in Cassino, Italy, where the Stelvio is also built.

2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

The Grecale will compete with the Porsche Macan and some of the high-end versions of the BMW X3, Jaguar F-Pace and Mercedes-Benz GLC. Alfa Romeo's own Stelvio could also be an alternative for some buyers.

It isn't clear what internal-combustion powertrains will be offered in the Grecale, but we know the SUV, like all new Maseratis, will offer the choice of battery-electric power. Maserati's electric powertrain, branded Folgore, Italian for “lightning,” will consist of a three-motor system with one motor up front and two at the rear.

The electric option won't be available at the Grecale's launch, though. Maserati's first electric car will be a version of the redesigned GranTurismo. The redesigned GranTurismo arrives in 2021 and its electric version will arrive in 2022. Also arriving in 2021 will be a convertible version of the recently revealed MC20 supercar.

Looking further out, Maserati will launch a redesigned GranTurismo Convertible (GranCabrio in other markets), as well as redesigned versions of the Quattroporte and Levante. The entire renewal of the Maserati lineup is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.