SCG working on a $400K sports car with a gated 6-speed

Teaser for Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus' second car

American sports car manufacturer and motorsport team Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus stunned the world in 2015 when it unveiled the SCG003, a car that can swap between road and race versions and thus encapsulating to the utmost degree the hallowed concept of a racecar for the road. No wonder it won so much praise from McLaren F1 designer Gordon Murray.

With development of the SCG003 complete and customer orders being fulfilled, SCG is ready to develop its next car. This new model will be a simpler, more accessible sports car though one that will still be able to swap between road and race versions.

The company’s always approachable founder James Glickenhaus on Wednesday provided the first details, including a pair of teaser shots. Glickenhaus hinted that the lines were inspired by an old concept whose design SCG has the right to replicate. The concept might be the Ferrari Modulo from 1970, which Glickenhaus acquired from Pininfarina in 2014.

James Glickenhaus (left) and the Ferrari Modulo concept

Glickenhaus is open to suggestions on what the new car should entail. He started off the discussion on SCG’s Facebook page by suggesting a carbon fiber chassis and body, a high-revving engine with 650 horsepower, and an option for a 6-speed manual transmission with gated shifter. The standard transmission will be paddle-shifted. Glickenhaus also let slip that the engine would be turbocharged due to emissions, though it will be tuned to feel like a naturally aspirated unit.

He also postulated whether the car should cost around $400,000 and come with a 3-seat cabin. No mention if the three seats would mimic the setup in the McLaren F1, though.

Unfortunately, Glickenhaus said SCG can’t go any lower in price without the company losing money because of scale. SCG is still a very small company and even at $400,000, it will likely be just breaking even. Recall, the SCG003 starts at close to $2 million.

Teaser for Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus' second car

As mentioned earlier, the car will be designed very much with racing in mind, so just like the SCG003 expect to see road and race versions, as well as a hybrid that with some mods could be turned into either version. These mods typically include changing the engine, transmission and aero.

Glickenhaus said he’s looking at the same GT3 and SPX (for the VLN race series) classes as the SCG003 for the race version. However, he also said GTE, GT Le Mans and GT4-spec cars will also be possible should the customer desire.

There was no mention of a timeline but considering we're at an early stage of the development it could be some time before we see the car. Nevertheless, we're looking forward to learning more about this exciting project as it develops.