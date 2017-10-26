10 reasons why engines lose power over time

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Ever driven a brand new car and then the same model but one with much higher mileage? They don't often feel the same. In fact, the older car might even feel like it has less performance.

The scenario isn't an odd one, as there are quite a few ways that a car with more mileage can lose performance, particularly from its engine.

In the latest video from Engineering Explained, host Jason looks at 10 common reasons why engines lose performance over time and what you can do about it. We've noted some of the reasons here.

Check your air filter. It could be clogged and this means less air is getting inside. Also, make sure air is getting out of the vehicle too by ensuring your exhaust isn't restricted in some manner.

With regards to your fuel, make sure you have clean fuel injectors and a healthy fuel pump. Taking a look at your fuel filter is also a good idea, because an aging filter could mean poor fuel flow or worse, that debris is entering your fuel system.

Do you see blue smoke exiting your exhaust pipes? You might have worn piston rings or valve seals. That means that oil, air, and fuel could be getting to places they're not supposed to go. Your compression strokes won't be as powerful as they should be either, which means you're making less power overall.

On more modern vehicles, you can find carbon build up on intake valves and the pistons too. Direct Injection is great for fuel economy and power, until it's not. Carbon deposits building up on important pieces of your engine can lead to a number of issues and you'll surely notice a drop in power.

Finally, make sure to check your spark plugs. It's a simple bit of under-hood maintenance but it can mean a big difference in the end. If your plugs are fouled, the spark piece of the combustion puzzle isn't working as efficiently as possible. Also, if you have really messy plugs then you might have a larger issue on your hand. Catching it early is far better than realizing it when you're on a long trip far from home.