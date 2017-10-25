Mazda Kai concept, Nissan IMx concept, next-gen Subaru WRX: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Subaru Viziv Performance concept, 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Today is the opening day of the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show and one of the many vehicles on display is Mazda’s Kai concept. The concept previews the design of the next-generation Mazda 3 which is expected in 2019, as 2020 model.

Nissan also had a concept on display, in this case the IMx electric SUV. Nissan hasn’t said whether the IMx is bound for production, although the automaker has been hinting that its next electric car will likely be a high-riding model.

Yet another concept on display is Subaru’s Viziv Performance. It’s a small sport sedan that previews the next-generation WRX. Let’s hope some of the concept’s lines actually make it onto the production model this time.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

