Mazda embraces minimalism with Vision Coupe concept

Oct 24, 2017
Mazda Vision Coupe concept, 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Mazda used this week’s 2017 Tokyo Motor Show to unveil two concepts previewing its upcoming technologies and design themes, though sadly neither of them is a rotary-powered sports cars as had been rumored at one point.

One of the concepts is a striking sedan that Mazda is calling the Vision Coupe. Yes, it’s definitely a sedan as there are four doors and a trunk lid. Mazda said it included the word “coupe” in the name as a nod to past Mazda coupes such as the R360 and R130 (Luce).

Before you get your hopes up, Mazda says the Vision Coupe isn’t intended for production. It was built to showcase the automaker’s next-generation design themes where “less is more” is very much the case.

Mazda Vision Coupe concept, 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Mazda Vision Coupe concept, 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Thankfully, Mazda isn’t out to replace its current Kodo design language but is simply enhancing it, giving it a bolder, more profound expression. The new look was actually teased two years ago with the RX-Vision concept, unveiled at the 2015 Tokyo Motor Show.

This explains recent comments by a Mazda executive who described the new concept as an evolution of the RX-Vision. Sadly, though, we’re still no closer to learning whether the RX-Vision—and its rotary engine—will be put into production.

As for the Vision Coupe, Mazda says the design is meant to portray a minimalist purity while at the same time a sense of speed. The interior, meanwhile, takes its inspiration from tradition Japanese architecture where strong, solid axes dominate and divide up the space.

Mazda Kai concept, 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Mazda Kai concept, 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Mazda’s other concept at the Tokyo Motor Show is the Kai, a compact hatch that previews the next-generation Mazda 3. It features the automaker’s new modular platform as well as the groundbreaking SkyActiv-X spark-less ignition engine.

Also on Mazda’s stand is the new CX-8 which so far has only been announced for the Japanese market.

For more from the Tokyo Motor Show, head to our dedicated hub.

HI-RES GALLERY: Mazda Vision Coupe concept, 2017 Tokyo Motor Show
