2018 Jeep Wrangler confirmed for LA auto show; Ram, Jeep detail future products





Page from leaked owner’s manual for 2018 Jeep Wrangler - Image via JL Wrangler Forums Enlarge Photo

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles finally confirmed what many expected: The 2018 Jeep Wrangler (JL) will make its formal debut at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. Thanks to a handy production flow chart from Jeff Bennett, FCA's corporate and financial communications chief, we not only learned of the 2018 Wrangler's reveal, but also what's in the pipeline at Jeep and Ram. The chart was released as part of the automaker's formal presentation for investors Tuesday on its third-quarter performance.

No Need For the Mystery Machine - Here are our plans for North America @FiatChrysler_NA #scoobydoobydo pic.twitter.com/JPAo0MI9Ka — jeff bennett (@jeffbennettfca) October 24, 2017

To be blunt, there's a lot coming. The chart shows five new Jeep and Ram models coming in the next few years, but we'll start with the most imminent, which is the 2018 Wrangler. Jeep will reveal the off-road SUV next month ahead of a planned production start by the end of 2017. According to the chart, 2018 Wrangler production in Ohio will move from FCA's Toledo South plant to the Toledo North facility.

FCA future Jeep and Ram production and debut chart Enlarge Photo

Next up is the 2019 Ram 1500, which the brand will debut at the 2018 North American International Auto Show. Following its debut, production will start at the Sterling Heights, Michigan, assembly plant in early 2018. FCA has assembled the Ram 1500 at the Warren Truck plant, but after the truck's departure, the plant will retool for two new Jeeps: the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

2018 Jeep Cherokee facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo 2019 Ram 1500 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo 2019 Jeep Wrangler pickup rendering by JL Wrangler Forums Enlarge Photo

Back at FCA's Toledo plants, the 2018 Wrangler's shift to the North facility will allow the South facility to retool for the upcoming Wrangler-based pickup.

Finally, the chart confirms the recently-spied 2018 Jeep Cherokee will enter production sometime in quarter one of 2018 at the Belvidere, Illinois, assembly plant. The SUV's refresh will include the end of the split LED daytime running light and headlight design for a one-piece headlight unit with LED accents.

Unfortunately, the chart doesn't shed details on when the Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, and Wrangler pickup will begin production, but it's safe to say Jeep and Ram will be mighty busy in the years to come.