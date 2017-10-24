2018 Chevy Corvette, 2018 Mercedes A-Class, 2018 Best Car To Buy: Today’s Car News

Oct 24, 2017
2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Chevrolet has just announced a 2018 Corvette. No, it isn’t the highly anticipated mid-engine car we’ve been spying. It’s the current C7 with a few tweaks and a limited-edition model.

Prototypes for Mercedes-Benz’s next-generation A-Class hatchback have been spied again. While the car isn’t expected in the United States, a new sedan variant should be coming here.

Motor Authority will soon be announcing the Best Car To Buy for 2018. Before that happens, take a look at some of the standout cars that missed out on the title.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Chevrolet Corvette preview

2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback spy shots and video

Best Car To Buy 2018: cars that didn't make the cut

2018 GMC Yukon review

Holden’s secret plan to build a Zeta-based SUV

Cummins buys Brammo electric-drivetrain group for future electric semi

Aston Martin’s new Lagondas won’t be traditional 3-box sedans

1.3 million Ford F-150 and Super Duty trucks recalled over door latches

Jaguar targeting 4-door Nürburgring record with XE SV Project 8?

ABB electric-car charging station bills automatically: no cards or RFID tags

