2018 Chevy Corvette, 2018 Mercedes A-Class, 2018 Best Car To Buy: Today’s Car News

2018 Chevrolet Corvette preview
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback spy shots
Chevrolet has just announced a 2018 Corvette. No, it isn’t the highly anticipated mid-engine car we’ve been spying. It’s the current C7 with a few tweaks and a limited-edition model.
Prototypes for Mercedes-Benz’s next-generation A-Class hatchback have been spied again. While the car isn’t expected in the United States, a new sedan variant should be coming here.
Motor Authority will soon be announcing the Best Car To Buy for 2018. Before that happens, take a look at some of the standout cars that missed out on the title.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2018 GMC Yukon review
Holden’s secret plan to build a Zeta-based SUV
Cummins buys Brammo electric-drivetrain group for future electric semi
Aston Martin’s new Lagondas won’t be traditional 3-box sedans
1.3 million Ford F-150 and Super Duty trucks recalled over door latches
Jaguar targeting 4-door Nürburgring record with XE SV Project 8?
ABB electric-car charging station bills automatically: no cards or RFID tags
