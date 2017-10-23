The Rolls-Royce Dawn can be on your Neiman Marcus Christmas shopping list this year





The holiday season is nearly here, and soon, the public will invade shopping malls and spend hours online perusing for the greatest gifts. Neiman Marcus, one of the United States' oldest department stores, revealed its 2017 Christmas Book, which features a slew of luxurious and over-the-top gifts for holiday shoppers to consider. It's like the Toys 'R Us catalog but for the 1 percent.

Rolls-Royce Lago di Como Dawn Enlarge Photo

Rolls-Royce scored the top spot on the retailer's 91st edition of the Christmas catalog, however. Neiman Marcus will offer two bespoke Rolls-Royce Dawns through the catalog as a "Yours & Mine" set, which buyers may further specify for even greater luxury. The company worked directly with Rolls-Royce to commission the two Dawns, titled the "Lago di Como Dawn" and "Saint-Tropez Dawn."

The Lago di Como Dawn features a gray and black interior, hand sewn, of course, with brushed aluminum interior accents. Meanwhile, the Saint-Tropez Dawn boasts seashell leather with bright orange and chocolate brown accents. Various interior components and the door panels feature open-pore Canadel wood.

Rolls-Royce Saint-Tropez Dawn Enlarge Photo

A normal Rolls-Royce Dawn starts well over $300,000 in any specification, though it's unclear what Neiman Marcus will ask for its banner holiday gifts. The company did say $1,000 of the purchase price will benefit The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation, which helps enrich art programs for students across the U.S. If you're the type that likes to get their shopping done early, Neiman Marcus will accept pre-orders for the bespoke set of Dawns on November 2.