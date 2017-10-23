Sleeper 1958 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud stops by Leno's Garage

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Icon turns out fantastic works of automotive art. The company revisits classic cars and gives them a modern spin, though mostly under the sheet metal. You're most likely familiar with the Land Cruisers, Broncos, and other off-road machines built in the shop owned by Jonathan Ward. His company crafts incredible machines for a wide range of clients. You may be less familiar with Ward's line of Derelicts, though, and you're about to be introduced to one of them thanks to Jay Leno's Garage.

The Derelict line takes an older vehicle and cleans it up a bit but not much. If there's patina it's going to remain. Inside, some upgraded materials will be added and lots of little details will also find their way into the vehicle, but they will only be spotted by those who take a closer look. From the outside, the cars come off as typical vintage drivers, though perhaps with a lower stance. It's when you hear Ward hit the throttle that things can go sideways...literally.

On this episode of JLG, Ward has brought a 1958 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud to Jay's Burbank garage. The secret under this British beauty's skin is that her heart beats with American pride in the form of a modern General Motors LS7 V-8. That's the 427-cubic-inch V-8 that Chevrolet put in the 2006-2013 Corvette Z06, among other vehicles, and also sells as a crate engine. Here, it's good for 550 horsepower and wonderful noise. The entire chassis has been upgraded with an Art Morrison Sport independent front suspension, a four-link rear suspension, and coil-over shocks, so this Rolls rolls properly. It stops well, too, thanks to upgraded Brembo brakes.

Inside, Icon modified the beautiful wood dash to make room for the controls for air conditioning, cruise control, and a defroster. The gauges are no longer stock, but they have a stock look. Icon also had the leather made for the cabin. Ward built this car for an Australian customer, so the right-hand-drive layout works just fine.

Jonathan Ward gets a fair amount of attention for his lovingly rebuilt old off-roaders. It's the Derelict line, however, that seems to offer some of the most interesting vehicles. This Rolls-Royce is no exception, and after a few romps of the gas pedal, it leaves Leno wanting more.

